Hudock Inc. Has $837,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hudock Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,745,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,936,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,634,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,126,000 after buying an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

