Wealth Architects LLC Sells 66 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

NYSE APD opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

