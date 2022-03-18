Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $72.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,263,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SWX opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.80. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

