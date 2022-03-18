Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Oracle stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

