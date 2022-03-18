Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04).

RBOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

