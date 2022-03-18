Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 1,870 ($24.32) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,464.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

