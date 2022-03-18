Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.

GRAB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $131,126,000. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

