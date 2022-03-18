Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock.
GRAB has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.90 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DBS Vickers cut Grab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grab (GRAB)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.