Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $547.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.