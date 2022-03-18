Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

ORPH stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $77.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

