Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “
ORPH stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $77.77.
Orphazyme A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
