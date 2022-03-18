Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Gap Down to $18.15

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $17.78. Amalgamated Financial shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $543.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

