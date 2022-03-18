Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,573 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,966 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $127.41 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.37. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

