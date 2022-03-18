Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Drops By 19.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

APVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

