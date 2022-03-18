Needham & Company LLC Cuts Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $31.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Veracyte to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $27.56 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

