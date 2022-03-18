Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) CAO Christopher G. Lee Sells 1,479 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) CAO Christopher G. Lee sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $55,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APR stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Apria, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a return on equity of 586.18% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,639,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Apria by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,909,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apria by 64.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 345,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apria by 1,114.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 290,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Apria by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,655,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,979,000 after purchasing an additional 238,095 shares during the last quarter.

APR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

