Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO Sells $76,386.42 in Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $76,386.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HESM opened at $29.86 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

