Short Interest in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Expands By 18.1%

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

