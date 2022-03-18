Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

VOR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

