Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells 8,699 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Steven Machuga sold 95,803 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $697,445.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.30 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

