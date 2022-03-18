Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Critical Review

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chino Commercial Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chino Commercial Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.57 $3.13 million $1.17 10.72 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.43 $898.88 million $0.34 2.84

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chino Commercial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chino Commercial Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

