Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.72.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It offers digital TVs, monitors, air conditioners, refrigerators, mobile phones, communication systems, and computers; semiconductor products, such as memory, foundry, and system LSI; and display products comprising LCD and OLED panels, as well as connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions, and connected services.
