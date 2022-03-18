Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.25

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after acquiring an additional 306,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after acquiring an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 534,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

