CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 100,301 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CONX in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

