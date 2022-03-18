Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Hammer Fiber Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41.

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

