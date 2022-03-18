Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $6.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.12 and the lowest is $4.82. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 297.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $28.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.35 to $37.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.35 to $39.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

LPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

