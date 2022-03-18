iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

