J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of J & J Snack Foods worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $158.94 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.24.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

