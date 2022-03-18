Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 508 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,285,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,050,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,627,000 after buying an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,918,000 after buying an additional 37,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,354,000 after buying an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $206.07 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.18.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

