IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $223.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.30 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

