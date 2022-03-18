SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s performance is benefiting from strength in its cloud business, especially the new Rise with SAP solution. Momentum in SAP’s Business Process Intelligence platform, particularly the S/4HANA solutions along with steady traction witnessed in SuccessFactors Employee Central, Ariba and Fieldglass and other cloud-based offerings is noteworthy. Solid demand for Qualtrics, digital supply chain and other cloud platform solutions, bodes well. SAP's performance is likely to gain from healthy contribution from Sapphire Ventures. However, weak uptake of software licenses and support offerings are a concern for the company. Stiff competition and increasing costs to enhance cloud-based offerings is likely to exert pressure on the company’s profitability at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.57.

Shares of SAP opened at $115.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.14 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 237.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

