Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $131,043.72 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Invitae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.