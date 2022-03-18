Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.18.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $239.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after purchasing an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.