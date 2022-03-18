HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Lowered to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $743.21.

NYSE HUBS opened at $467.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.67. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.84 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,560 shares of company stock worth $17,136,576. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after buying an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,886,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

