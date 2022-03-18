ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Benchmark upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ATIP opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $2,038,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $3,061,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $2,350,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth about $14,312,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

