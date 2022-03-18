Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

VTNR stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,190,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

