Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after buying an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $4,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

In related news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,414,565.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $94.83 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $84.05 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

