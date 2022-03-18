Whittier Trust Co. Has $23.25 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $234.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.64 and a 200-day moving average of $230.51. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

