Whittier Trust Co. Buys 9,785 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $69.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

