Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
