Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Claritas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of next generation cannabinoid therapeutics. It also offers development programs for bone fracture healing, osteogenesis imperfecta, osteoporosis, and osteoporosis in Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was founded by Seth Yakatan on October 15, 2004 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

