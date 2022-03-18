Trek Financial LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after buying an additional 950,699 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.16 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

