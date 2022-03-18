New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $245.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.24 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.36.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.