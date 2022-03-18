New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FRC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.80.

NYSE FRC opened at $168.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

