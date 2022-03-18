Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Shares of AFL opened at $62.90 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,707 shares of company stock worth $4,599,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

