CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CECE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $197.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,886 shares of company stock worth $45,216. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 987,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 254,818 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 923,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 107,319 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 477,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

