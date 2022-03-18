NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

NPCE opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NeuroPace has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 141.26% and a negative net margin of 79.85%. Analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $6,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $2,640,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $1,696,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

