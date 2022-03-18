Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

