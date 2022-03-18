Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Sell

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “
STAR stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
