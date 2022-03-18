Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $342,167,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.71 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

