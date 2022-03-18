Monarch Capital Management Inc. Invests $237,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $108.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.