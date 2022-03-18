Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 117.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 91,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $221.83 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.17.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.