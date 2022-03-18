Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,617 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.83 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.